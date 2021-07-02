WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd July, 2021) Canadian Foreign Minister Marc Garneau commended Amman for its role in Israel-Palestine relations during a meeting with Jordanian Prime Minister Bisher Al-Khasawneh and counterpart Ayman Safadi.

"Minister Garneau restated Canada's recognition of Jordan's custodianship over the Holy Sites in Jerusalem and conveyed Canada's appreciation of Jordan's constructive efforts and recognition of the key role it plays towards a comprehensive, just and lasting peace for the Palestinian and Israeli peoples," Global Affairs Canada said in a statement on Thursday.

The minister and his team expressed a desire to work together with Jordan counterparts on advancing peace efforts in the middle East.