UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Canada Top Diplomat Praises Jordan's Role In Israel-Palestinian Relations

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Fri 02nd July 2021 | 02:20 AM

Canada Top Diplomat Praises Jordan's Role in Israel-Palestinian Relations

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd July, 2021) Canadian Foreign Minister Marc Garneau commended Amman for its role in Israel-Palestine relations during a meeting with Jordanian Prime Minister Bisher Al-Khasawneh and counterpart Ayman Safadi.

"Minister Garneau restated Canada's recognition of Jordan's custodianship over the Holy Sites in Jerusalem and conveyed Canada's appreciation of Jordan's constructive efforts and recognition of the key role it plays towards a comprehensive, just and lasting peace for the Palestinian and Israeli peoples," Global Affairs Canada said in a statement on Thursday.

The minister and his team expressed a desire to work together with Jordan counterparts on advancing peace efforts in the middle East.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Canada Jerusalem Amman Middle East

Recent Stories

17th Liwa Date Festival to start July 15

2 hours ago

Princess Sabeeka Bint Ibrahim Al Khalifa Global Aw ..

3 hours ago

UAE re-elected member of Executive Council of Arab ..

3 hours ago

Revenue collection witnesses historic 18% growth, ..

2 hours ago

Trump Team Launches New Social Media Platform Call ..

2 hours ago

CSTO Chief Says Fat Chance Afghanistan Crisis Can ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.