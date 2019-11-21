Francois-Philippe Champagne has been sworn-in as Canada's new top diplomat replacing incumbent Chrystia Freeland at the 29th Ministry swearing-in ceremony on Wednesday

TORONTO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st November, 2019) Francois-Philippe Champagne has been sworn-in as Canada's new top diplomat replacing incumbent Chrystia Freeland at the 29th Ministry swearing-in ceremony on Wednesday.

Freeland has been promoted to minister of intergovernmental affairs.

Chrystia Freeland took over as head of Canada's Foreign Service in January of 2017.

During her tenure as minister, Freeland oversaw Canada's negotiation efforts of the NAFTA replacement deal and worked to de-escalate strained Canada-China relations following the arrest of Huawei's CFO Meng Hangzhou, at the request of the United States.

Champagne, 49, representing the riding of Saint-Maurice Champlain in Quebec, has previously served as minister of international trade, parliamentary secretary, and president of the Canadian-Swiss Chamber of Commerce.