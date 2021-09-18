UrduPoint.com

Car Bomb Explosion In Afghanistan's Jalalabad Kills 3, Injures 18 - Reports

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Sat 18th September 2021 | 02:07 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th September, 2021) At least three people died and another 18 were injured as a result of the explosion of a car bomb in the eastern Afghan city of Jalalabad in Nangarhar Province, the Shamshad news channel reported on Saturday, citing a source.

At the same time, the provincial Office of Information and Culture reported that no one was injured in the explosion.

Earlier on Sunday, two explosions struck the capital of Afghanistan. The first explosion occurred in the Dasht-e-Barchi area of District 13 in western Kabul, leaving several people injured. The second one went off in Irfani Harrgoti in the same district.

The Taliban (a terrorist group banned in Russia) intensified its offensive against Afghan government forces this summer and entered Kabul on August 15. On August 31, the US military left the Kabul airport, bringing an end to the nearly twenty-year American military presence in Afghanistan.

On September 7, the Taliban announced the composition of the interim government of Afghanistan. It is headed by Mohammad Hasan Akhund, who served as a foreign minister during the first Taliban rule. Akhund has been under UN sanctions since 2001.

