Madrid, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jan, 2024) Real Madrid produced a controversial comeback to beat winless Almeria 3-2 on Sunday and move provisionally top of La Liga.

Dani Carvajal rammed home the winner in the 99th minute to settle a wild and hugely entertaining clash at the Santiago Bernabeu where Mafrid had trailed 2-0.

Bottom side Almeria took a two-goal lead in the first half through Largie Ramazani's 38th-minute strike and a screamer from Edgar Gonzalez.

However Madrid battled back to triumph as Jude Bellingham converted a penalty and Vinicius Junior used his upper arm to divert home an equaliser, before Carvajal's last-gasp winner.

"After the break, we came out to go for it, and with our fans and performance, we did it," Carvajal told Real Madrid tv.

"We knew it was up to us, that if we put some speed and intensity into the game, we could do it, (I'm) very happy."

Madrid won the Spanish Super Cup last Sunday by thrashing Barcelona in Saudi Arabia and then lost 4-2 against Atletico Madrid in the Copa del Rey in midweek.

"We had very little rest but you have to congratulate the team, they gave absolutely everything," added Carvajal.

"Now when I get to the dressing room, I'll see all the faces, probably exhausted, but it feels good to give everything for this badge."

Ramazani stunned Los Blancos inside the first minute and pulled off a spectacular backflip celebration in delight.

Nacho gave the ball away with a slack pass and Almeria sprang forward, with the Belgian forward beating Kepa Arrizabalaga.

Madrid struggled to find their rhythm and Almeria scored a brilliant second before half-time when Gonzalez lashed a half-volley into the top corner from long range.

Madrid could not conjure a shot on target in the first half and Carlo Ancelotti took action at the break.

The Italian coach made a triple change, hooking Nacho, Ferland Mendy and Rodrygo for Brahim Diaz, Fran Garcia and target man Joselu.

The latter was quickly involved, winning Madrid a penalty when his header was handled by Kaiky Fernandes, awarded after a VAR review.

La Liga's top scorer Bellingham fired the spot kick down the middle for his 14th strike of the campaign.

Almeria complained there was a Madrid foul which went unpunished as the cross came in.

- Controversy -

Former Madrid forward Sergio Arribas thought he had restored Almeria's lead but the goal was ruled out for a foul in the build up again by VAR, before Vinicius levelled.

The Brazilian turned home Aurelien Tchouameni's cross with his upper arm and although the goal was ruled out for handball at first, after yet another VAR review it was controversially allowed to stand.

Bellingham had a goal ruled out for offside against Garcia in the build up as Madrid ramped up the pressure in search of the winner.

The England international again came close with a superb bicycle kick which flew narrowly off-target and also had an effort deflected wide as Almeria desperately clung on.

Almeria coach Gaizka Garitano was sent off during 11 minutes of stoppage time for complaints but worse was yet to come.

Bellingham knocked on a cross to the back post where Carvajal arrived to smash home and spark jubilant celebrations from a club accustomed to producing these kind of epic comebacks.

For Almeria it was an all too familar story of disappointment.

Without a victory in 21 matches and 10 points from safety, the drop looms for Garitano's side despite improvement since the coach arrived in October.

"This is a competition that should be fair for everyone and sometimes it's hard to see that," Almeria's Edgar told reporters.

"The first (Madrid goal) is a clear foul, and I think the second is handball and I didn't see the goal they ruled out for us ... it's everything adding up, that it all went their way."

Later Sunday champions Barcelona, fourth, visit Real Betis and Girona host Sevilla looking to reclaim the lead in La Liga -- Madrid's victory gives them a two point lead on the Catalans.