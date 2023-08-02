Catalonia Declares State of Emergency in 22 Municipalities of Girona Due to Drought

The Catalan Water Agency (ACA) declared state of emergency across over 20 municipalities in the northern province of Girona due to a severe drought, the agency said in a statement published on Wednesday

MADRID (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd August, 2023) The Catalan Water Agency (ACA) declared state of emergency across over 20 municipalities in the northern province of Girona due to a severe drought, the agency said in a statement published on Wednesday.

"The director of the Catalan Water Agency, Samuel Reyes i Lopez, explained today, on Wednesday, after the meeting of the Interdepartmental Drought Commission, ..., that the units of the Fluvia Muga (River) aquifer and the Riudecanyes reservoir will go to the emergency stage. This measure will come into force when the resolution of the director of the ACA is published in the Official Journal of the Generalitat of Catalonia, which is expected next week," the statement read.

The agency specified that the state of emergency will be imposed in 22 municipalities of Girona's county of Alt Imporda, which depends on the water resources of the Fluvia Muga River, and 2 municipalities of Tarragona's Baix Campa county, whose main water source is the Riudecanyes reservoir.

In total, 26,000 people will be affected by the measure.

The emergency stage provides for limitations of water consumption in the regions. Household water consumption, for example, will be reduced to 200 liters (53 gallons) per one person.

For several months now, Spain has been suffering from the drought, caused by record heat and lack of rains. Despite the fact that the end of May and in the first weeks of June were marked by an unusual amount of precipitation, water reservoirs across the country are filled only by 43%.

July 2023 may become the hottest month in the world's history, according to the latest report by the European Union's Copernicus earth observation program. New temperature records were recorded in Spain, Italy, France, China and the United States.