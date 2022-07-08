Cavusoglu Says Discussed Mechanism of Grain Exports From Ukrainian Ports With Lavrov

(@FahadShabbir)

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th July, 2022) Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said on Friday that he had discussed a mechanism of grain exports from Ukrainian ports with Russian top diplomat Sergey Lavrov.

"We held talks with Lavrov and discussed steps that could be taken within the mechanism proposed by the United Nations.

We maintain constant contacts with the UN secretary general on this topic. Yesterday (Thursday), I also had a phone conversation with Ukrainian Foreign Minister (Dmytro Kuleba)," Cavusoglu told the Turkish media following the G20 ministerial meeting in Indonesia's Bali.