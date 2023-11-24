Open Menu

Chad Grants General Amnesty Over Deadly 2022 Anti-govt Rally

Sumaira FH Published November 24, 2023 | 02:10 AM

Chad grants general amnesty over deadly 2022 anti-govt rally

N'Djamena, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Nov, 2023) Chad's military rulers on Thursday announced a general amnesty ending prosecution and guilty verdicts over the deaths of hundreds of protesters in a 2022 anti-government rally, a minister told AFP.

The opposition and NGOs have previously denounced the amnesty as a move by the government to shield the police and military officers responsible for the killings from justice.

Chad's government-appointed parliament, the National Transitional Council, adopted the law with 92.4 per cent of members voting in favour, said National Reconciliation Minister Abderaman Koulamallah.

The law is part of a commitment to "national reconciliation" and applies "to all Chadians, civilians and soldiers", according to the text seen by AFP.

Hundreds of demonstrators poured onto the streets of the semi-desert country on October 20, 2022, mainly youths protesting against a move by military president Mahamat Idriss Deby Itno to cling to power.

About 50 people, according to the government, or at least 300 according to the opposition and independent observers, were killed by police and military fire in the capital N'Djamena.

After the demonstrations on what the opposition calls "Black Thursday", the regime said 621 youths, including 83 minors, were detained at an infamous desert jail at Koro Toro, 600 kilometres (370 miles) from the capital.

Most were convicted and sentenced to prison in a mass trial, before being pardoned by Deby.

Local and international NGOs as well as UN-mandated experts estimate that 1,000-2,000 were arrested. Dozens if not hundreds of them have since disappeared.

"Despite the authorities' immediate promise of an inquiry, all we have seen up to now is unfair trials behind closed doors of demonstrators and the absence of serious investigations into the alleged perpetrators of the killings," Amnesty International said in October 2023, on the one-year anniversary of the protests.

Mahamat Deby, a general, was proclaimed transitional president by the army on April 20, 2021, following the death of his father, Idriss Deby Itno, who had run Chad as a dictator for 30 years and was killed by rebels while visiting frontline troops.

Deby had promised elections within 18 months, but after that date passed he put off a vote for another two years, sparking the deadly protests.

A referendum on a new constitution is scheduled for December 17 and is due to set the stage for "free" elections and a return to civilian rule. The vast majority of opposition parties are calling for a boycott of the vote.

Related Topics

Fire Army Police Parliament Vote Jail Amnesty International Chad April October December Dictator All From Government Opposition

Recent Stories

No reason to delay next elections: Senior leader o ..

No reason to delay next elections: Senior leader of Pakistan Muslim League-N, Is ..

2 hours ago
 Cricket: India v Australia 1st T20 scores

Cricket: India v Australia 1st T20 scores

2 hours ago
 Donors to release $1.5 quick financial assistance ..

Donors to release $1.5 quick financial assistance after SBA approval by IMF boar ..

2 hours ago
 Germany to seek debt rule suspension in 2023

Germany to seek debt rule suspension in 2023

2 hours ago
 Surya, Rinku help India chase down 209 against Aus ..

Surya, Rinku help India chase down 209 against Australia in T20 opener

3 hours ago
 Asad Qaiser rearrested in May 9 vandalism case

Asad Qaiser rearrested in May 9 vandalism case

3 hours ago
Gilgit-Baltistan Minister for Food and Tourism Ghu ..

Gilgit-Baltistan Minister for Food and Tourism Ghulam Mohammad chairs meeting to ..

3 hours ago
 PTI chairman responsible for ruining country's eco ..

PTI chairman responsible for ruining country's economy: Pakistan Peoples Party C ..

3 hours ago
 ATC adjourns bail petitions of PTI chairman

ATC adjourns bail petitions of PTI chairman

3 hours ago
 IHC accepts Bushra Bibi's plea to dismiss plea see ..

IHC accepts Bushra Bibi's plea to dismiss plea seeking details of cases

3 hours ago
 DC Islamabad leads meeting, reviews DMA's performa ..

DC Islamabad leads meeting, reviews DMA's performance

3 hours ago
 ICRC, PRCS help reconnect families

ICRC, PRCS help reconnect families

3 hours ago

More Stories From World