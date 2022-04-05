UrduPoint.com

Chechen Republic Head Kadyrov Awarded Rank Of Lieutenant General - Source

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 05, 2022 | 02:13 PM

Chechen Republic Head Kadyrov Awarded Rank of Lieutenant General - Source

The head of Russia's Chechen Republic, Ramzan Kadyrov, has been awarded the military rank of lieutenant general, a military source confirmed to Sputnik on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th April, 2022) The head of Russia's Chechen Republic, Ramzan Kadyrov, has been awarded the military rank of lieutenant general, a military source confirmed to Sputnik on Tuesday.

"Ramzan Kadyrov was awarded the military rank of lieutenant general," the source said.

Units of Chechen fighters are taking part in the Russian military operation in Ukraine, which started on February 24.

On March 28, the chairman of the Chechen parliament, Magomed Daudov, said on social media that Russian President Vladimir Putin granted Kadyrov the rank of lieutenant general.

On the same day, the Chechen minister for information, Ahmed Dudaev, said that Kadyrov was personally in the city of Mariupol raising morale of Chechen fighters and adjusting the strategy for further military actions.

Earlier on Tuesday, Kadyrob said that the "demilitarization, denazification and deshaitanization of Ukraine is quite successful" as most of the military equipment, artillery, and "manpower of the enemy" had been destroyed.

Related Topics

Ukraine Russia Parliament Social Media Vladimir Putin Same Mariupol Chechen Republic February March

Recent Stories

Sri Lanka's newly-appointed finance minister resig ..

Sri Lanka's newly-appointed finance minister resigns

9 seconds ago
 Russia Will Respond to Expulsion of 15 Diplomats F ..

Russia Will Respond to Expulsion of 15 Diplomats From Denmark - Foreign Ministry

11 seconds ago
 Time to purge political system of black sheep: Far ..

Time to purge political system of black sheep: Farrukh

12 seconds ago
 Spot rates of cotton (Crop 2021-22)

Spot rates of cotton (Crop 2021-22)

14 seconds ago
 U20 Africa Rugby Championships to begin in Nairobi ..

U20 Africa Rugby Championships to begin in Nairobi

5 minutes ago
 Central Command & Control center to be inaugurated ..

Central Command & Control center to be inaugurated at NHMP soon

5 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.