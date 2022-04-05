Chechen Republic Head Kadyrov Awarded Rank of Lieutenant General - Source

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th April, 2022) The head of Russia's Chechen Republic, Ramzan Kadyrov, has been awarded the military rank of lieutenant general, a military source confirmed to Sputnik on Tuesday.

"Ramzan Kadyrov was awarded the military rank of lieutenant general," the source said.

Units of Chechen fighters are taking part in the Russian military operation in Ukraine, which started on February 24.

On March 28, the chairman of the Chechen parliament, Magomed Daudov, said on social media that Russian President Vladimir Putin granted Kadyrov the rank of lieutenant general.

On the same day, the Chechen minister for information, Ahmed Dudaev, said that Kadyrov was personally in the city of Mariupol raising morale of Chechen fighters and adjusting the strategy for further military actions.

Earlier on Tuesday, Kadyrob said that the "demilitarization, denazification and deshaitanization of Ukraine is quite successful" as most of the military equipment, artillery, and "manpower of the enemy" had been destroyed.