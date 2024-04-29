Tennis: ATP/WTA Madrid Open Results
Sumaira FH Published April 29, 2024 | 05:20 PM
Madrid, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2024) results from the ATP/WTA Madrid Open on Monday (x denotes seeding):
Men
3rd rd
Alexander Bublik (KAZ x17) bt Ben Shelton (USA x14) 3-6, 7-6 (7/2), 6-4
Women
4th rd
Iga Swiatek (POL x1) bt Sara Sorribes Tormo (ESP) 6-1, 6-0
Beatriz Haddad Maia (BRA x11) bt Maria Sakkari (GRE x5) 6-4, 6-4
Ons Jabeur (TUN x8) bt Jelena Ostapenko (LAT x9) 6-0, 6-4
afp
