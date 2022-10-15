Chile Issues First Non-Binary Document

SANTIAGO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th October, 2022) Chilean national Shane Aguila Cienfuegos Cortes, 29, on Friday became the first person in the country to receive a non-binary national ID.

Cienfuegos' new document has an "X" for the sex entry instead of male or female.

After receiving the document, Cienfuegos told journalists that he had been trying to obtain the ID for over nine years.

In late July, the authorities of neighboring Argentina allowed citizens who do not identify themselves as either male or female to put an "X" for the sex entry in their IDs. The son of Argentine President Alberto Fernandez, Estanislao Fernandez, also known as Tani Fernandez Luchetti and drag queen Dyhzy, was the first to obtain a non-binary ID in Argentine.