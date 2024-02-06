Chile mourns 123 killed in wildfire inferno, searches for missing

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Viña del Mar, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2024) Chile began two days of national mourning Monday for at least 123 victims of a raging wildfire, with the search continuing for the missing as survivors pick through the scorched remains of their lives.

The streets were strewn with charred cars, debris and ash after flames tore through crowded hilltop neighborhoods in the coastal region of Valparaiso, in the world's third-deadliest wildfire this century.

"I still have a lump in my throat and, not so much for the material stuff, but I mean, I lost several neighborhood friends nearby, four more up there. That's what hurts the most," said Hugo de Filippi, a 34-year-old car mechanic.

In the resort town of Vina del Mar, one of the hardest hit areas, volunteers brought in water, clothing and food, while using shovels and brooms to help with the clean-up.

"There is no explanation. This is really a disaster. Today we are removing debris... then we will take what is needed to each house," said one volunteer, Camila Perez, 23.

The blaze engulfed homes and cars, their burned-out husks now littering the streets -- as it remained unclear if they had been parked and abandoned, or if they were occupied with residents trying to flee the narrow streets of the hillside communities.

The state forensic agency on Monday reported the toll stood at 123 dead, with only 33 of the victims identified.

Nearly 15,000 homes have been damaged, according to Ministry of Interior undersecretary Manuel Monsalve.

President Gabriel Boric had warned Sunday that the earlier death toll could rise "significantly" and the search continued for victims.

Most of the fatalities have been in Vina del Mar, a popular tourist spot known for its beaches and botanical gardens.

The town's mayor, Macarena Ripamonti, told reporters on Sunday that "190 people are still missing" in the city, where 20,000 people have been affected by the fires.