China Approves One New IPO Application

Muhammad Irfan 7 minutes ago Sat 04th September 2021 | 01:15 PM

China's top securities regulator has approved the initial public offering (IPO) application of an Anhui-based company

BEIJING, Sept. 4 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2021 ) :China's top securities regulator has approved the initial public offering (IPO) application of an Anhui-based company.

Anhui Huaertai Chemical Co., Ltd. will be listed on the A-share market, the China Securities Regulatory Commission said in a statement.

It did not specify the total amount of funds to be raised.

The company and its underwriter will confirm the IPO date and publish its prospectus following discussions with the stock exchange.

