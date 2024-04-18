Open Menu

China Awards Medals To Shenzhou-16 Astronauts

Umer Jamshaid Published April 18, 2024 | 04:10 PM

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Apr, 2024) Three astronauts who took part in the Shenzhou-16 crewed mission were on Thursday awarded medals for their services to China's space endeavors.

Jing Haipeng was honored with a special-class aerospace achievement medal.

Zhu Yangzhu and Gui Haichao received third-class aerospace achievement medals and the honorary title of "Heroic Astronaut."

The awards were given by the Communist Party of China Central Committee, the State Council and the Central Military Commission.

