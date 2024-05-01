Smith Axed As Australia Name T20 World Cup Squad
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 01, 2024 | 10:20 AM
Sydney, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st May, 2024) Former captain Steve Smith and rising talent Jake Fraser-McGurk were notable omissions as Australia named their T20 World Cup squad on Wednesday.
All-rounder Mitchell Marsh will captain the side, while veteran opening batsman David Warner has been picked for what is shaping as his final international tournament.
"Mitchell has been an exemplary player and leader within the group for a long period of time," said cricket Australia chair Mike Baird.
Test skipper Pat Cummins, paceman Mitchell Starc and explosive batting all-rounder Glenn Maxwell are among the experienced players in the 15-man squad, with 11 having taken part in the 2021 T20 World Cup-winning campaign.
Selector George Bailey said there had been "long conversations" about whether to include talismanic batsman Smith in the side, following a dip in his limited-overs form.
Bailey said selectors would be keeping a close eye on the 22-year-old Fraser-McGurk, who has been in rampant batting form for the Delhi Capitals in the Indian Premier League.
"Ultimately the balance of the final 15 needs to provide the best chance of being successful in this campaign," Bailey said.
The Twenty20 World Cup will be played in the United States and West Indies in June.
Australia squad for T20 World Cup:
Mitchell Marsh (capt), Ashton Agar, Pat Cummins, Tim David, Nathan Ellis, Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Glenn Maxwell, Mitchell Starc, Marcus Stoinis, Matthew Wade, David Warner, Adam Zampa
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 1 May 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 01 May 2024
Govt reduces petrol price by Rs5.45 per litre
Pakistan’s Ambassador to UAE meets Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah
Statement of Engro Corporation - LNG Case Decision
Wasim Akram touches fans’ hearts by new look
Empowering women for employment is the need of hour, says Sadaffe Abid
Global study reveals Pakistan’s inadequate measures against Tobacco Industry
Co-Working Center launched in Okara under PITB’s e-Earn program
BHC judges recommend legal action over agencies interference into judicial matte ..
Third Women T20I: Pakistan to face West Indies today
Mahira Khan delights at Arijit Singh’s concert in Dubai
More Stories From World
-
Vinicius hits brace as Real Madrid come back to snatch draw at Bayern23 seconds ago
-
Tokyo shares open lower10 minutes ago
-
Weak yen boosts tourist wallets in Japan10 minutes ago
-
US novelist Paul Auster dies aged 77: NY Times10 minutes ago
-
'Emotional' Nadal knocked out of Madrid Open by Lehecka20 minutes ago
-
Vinicius hits two as Real Madrid eye final after snatching draw at Bayern20 minutes ago
-
Maxey magic fires Sixers past Knicks, Bucks stay alive40 minutes ago
-
Amazon triples quarterly profit as cloud surges40 minutes ago
-
'Emotional' Nadal knocked out of Madrid Open by Lehecka2 hours ago
-
Magical Maxey as Sixers stun Knicks to stay alive2 hours ago
-
Smith axed as Australia name T20 World Cup sqaud2 hours ago
-
Tennis: ATP/WTA Madrid Open results - collated2 hours ago