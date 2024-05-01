'Emotional' Nadal Knocked Out Of Madrid Open By Lehecka
Faizan Hashmi Published May 01, 2024 | 10:10 AM
Madrid, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st May, 2024) Jiri Lehecka broke home hearts on Tuesday as he put an end to Rafael Nadal's run at the Madrid Open, on the Spaniard's final appearance at the Masters 1000 tournament.
The 30th-seeded Lehecka defeated Nadal 7-5, 6-4 to advance to a last-eight meeting with Daniil Medvedev, and deny the five-time champion the chance to become the first man in history to reach 100 Masters 1000 quarter-finals.
This was Nadal's first defeat on clay to a player ranked outside the top 20 since 2016 and it marked the end of his storied career in Madrid, where he has the most wins (59) and titles (five) in tournament history.
"I'm happy. It was a very special week for me, very positive and very emotional. I had the opportunity to play one more time here on this court," said Nadal on court.
Nadal has not decided exactly when he will be hanging up his racquet this season but the 22-time Grand Slam winner's retirement is fast approaching.
Numerous physical issues have hampered him over the past two years and he will make the call on whether he will compete at Roland Garros later this month.
Lehecka and Nadal were neck and neck for the first 10 games of the contest on Tuesday before the 22-year-old Czech made his move breaking at love then holding at love to scoop the opening set in just under an hour.
Nadal dropped serve at the start of the second and never recovered as the tournament bids farewell to its greatest champion.
A special ceremony was held on Manolo Santana Stadium after the match, with banners suspended above the stands with the words "Gracias Rafa" and signifying the years in which he has won the Madrid tournament.
"This was a joke, because I'll be back next year," said Nadal, with his family watching on from the stands.
"All I can say is thank you to everyone that has helped me in my career. It hasn't finished yet.
"It has been a gift what you've given me here. The emotion that I get from this experience in Madrid, from the Spanish public... I was lucky as a kid to do the job that I love. I feel super fortunate to have lived the life that I've lived. I couldn't ask for anything more."
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 1 May 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 01 May 2024
Govt reduces petrol price by Rs5.45 per litre
Pakistan’s Ambassador to UAE meets Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah
Statement of Engro Corporation - LNG Case Decision
Wasim Akram touches fans’ hearts by new look
Empowering women for employment is the need of hour, says Sadaffe Abid
Global study reveals Pakistan’s inadequate measures against Tobacco Industry
Co-Working Center launched in Okara under PITB’s e-Earn program
BHC judges recommend legal action over agencies interference into judicial matte ..
Third Women T20I: Pakistan to face West Indies today
Mahira Khan delights at Arijit Singh’s concert in Dubai
More Stories From World
-
Vinicius hits two as Real Madrid eye final after snatching draw at Bayern21 seconds ago
-
Maxey magic fires Sixers past Knicks, Bucks stay alive20 minutes ago
-
Amazon triples quarterly profit as cloud surges20 minutes ago
-
'Emotional' Nadal knocked out of Madrid Open by Lehecka1 hour ago
-
Magical Maxey as Sixers stun Knicks to stay alive1 hour ago
-
Smith axed as Australia name T20 World Cup sqaud2 hours ago
-
Tennis: ATP/WTA Madrid Open results - collated2 hours ago
-
Tennis: ATP/WTA Madrid Open results - 3rd update8 hours ago
-
Amazon triples quarterly profit as cloud and ads grow8 hours ago
-
Football: UEFA Champions League result8 hours ago
-
Police use tear gas, rubber bullets in Georgia pro-EU protest crackdown9 hours ago
-
Changpeng Zhao, the 'normal guy' who conquered crypto9 hours ago