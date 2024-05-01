US Novelist Paul Auster Dies Aged 77: NY Times
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 01, 2024 | 10:20 AM
New York, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st May, 2024) Paul Auster, the prolific American author whose noirish works include "The New York Trilogy," has died aged 77 after complications from lung cancer, the New York Times reported Tuesday.
Auster died at his home in Brooklyn, New York, the newspaper said, citing a friend of the novelist.
Auster's diagnosis with cancer was first announced last year by his wife and fellow author Siri Hustvedt.
Born in neighboring New Jersey, Auster became a literary icon in New York during the 1980s with works like "The New York Trilogy," which put a philosophical twist on the detective genre.
He was also a screenwriter and wrote the screenplay for the hip film "Smoke," which portrayed the lost souls who frequent a Brooklyn tobacco shop.
Auster's often existentialist novels were also hugely popular in Europe.
His other major works included "Moon Palace," "The Book of Illusions" and "The Brooklyn Follies."
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 1 May 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 01 May 2024
Govt reduces petrol price by Rs5.45 per litre
Pakistan’s Ambassador to UAE meets Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah
Statement of Engro Corporation - LNG Case Decision
Wasim Akram touches fans’ hearts by new look
Empowering women for employment is the need of hour, says Sadaffe Abid
Global study reveals Pakistan’s inadequate measures against Tobacco Industry
Co-Working Center launched in Okara under PITB’s e-Earn program
BHC judges recommend legal action over agencies interference into judicial matte ..
Third Women T20I: Pakistan to face West Indies today
Mahira Khan delights at Arijit Singh’s concert in Dubai
More Stories From World
-
Tokyo shares open lower5 minutes ago
-
Weak yen boosts tourist wallets in Japan5 minutes ago
-
Smith axed as Australia name T20 World Cup squad5 minutes ago
-
'Emotional' Nadal knocked out of Madrid Open by Lehecka15 minutes ago
-
Vinicius hits two as Real Madrid eye final after snatching draw at Bayern15 minutes ago
-
Maxey magic fires Sixers past Knicks, Bucks stay alive35 minutes ago
-
Amazon triples quarterly profit as cloud surges35 minutes ago
-
'Emotional' Nadal knocked out of Madrid Open by Lehecka2 hours ago
-
Magical Maxey as Sixers stun Knicks to stay alive2 hours ago
-
Smith axed as Australia name T20 World Cup sqaud2 hours ago
-
Tennis: ATP/WTA Madrid Open results - collated2 hours ago
-
Tennis: ATP/WTA Madrid Open results - 3rd update8 hours ago