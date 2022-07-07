China firmly against engagement by any country with Dalai Lama: Zhao Lijian

A Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson on Thursday reaffirmed that Tibet affairs was internal matter of China and Beijing was firmly against any engagement by officials of any country with 14 Dalai Lama

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jul, 2022 ) :A Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson on Thursday reaffirmed that Tibet affairs was internal matter of China and Beijing was firmly against any engagement by officials of any country with 14 Dalai Lama.

"Tibet affairs are China's internal affairs which brooks no foreign interference. China is firmly against any engagement by official of any country with 14th Dalai Lama," Zhao Lijian said during his regular briefing in response to the US Secretary of State, Antony Blinken and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulations to Dalai Lama on his birthday.

He said that over the long term, Tibet had enjoyed flourishing economic development, social harmony, stability and the cultural traditions in Tibetan had been well protected.

"People from various ethnic backgrounds in Tibet have the religious freedom and free right to use and develop their own region and spoken language. The international community bears witness to this," he added.

The spokesperson said that the 14th Dalai Lama was a political exile disguised as a religious figure who has long been engaged in anti-China separatist activities.

"We urge the US side to have full understanding of the important and sensitive nature of the Tibet related issues, respect China's core interests, have a clear understanding of the anti-China separatist nature of the Dalai group and abide by its commitment on Tibet related issues, stop engaging with Dalai Lama in any form and stop sending any wrong signal to the outside world," he added.

Zhao Lijian said that the Indian side should also fully recognize the anti-China separatist nature of the 14th Dalai Lama and abide by its commitment to China, speak and act prudently and stop using Tibet related issues to interfere in China's internal affairs.

Responding to a question about details of talks between the foreign ministers of India and China held on sidelines of G-20 foreign ministers' meeting in Bali, Indonesia, he said that the relevant information would be released in due course.

He, however said that the overall situation at the India-China border area was stable.

"The two sides have agreed to follow the important consensus reached by the two leaders in accordance with the treaties and agreements signed by both the sides to properly resolve the relevant issues in the western sector of our border with the principle of equality and security," he added.

Zhao Lijian said that China and India were each other's important neighbours, adding, "We have the capability and willingness to safeguard peace and stability around our border areas."