UrduPoint.com

China Has No Plans To Recognize Taliban Government In Afghanistan Soon - Special Envoy

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 03, 2023 | 12:30 PM

China Has No Plans to Recognize Taliban Government in Afghanistan Soon - Special Envoy

DOHA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd May, 2023) China does not plan to recognize the government of Afghanistan under the Taliban (under UN sanctions for terrorism) in the near future, as Beijing awaits confirmation of their promise not to use the country's territory to attack other states, Chinese Special Envoy for Afghanistan Yue Xiaoyong told Sputnik.

Yue took part in a two-day meeting of special envoys for Afghanistan with UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres in Qatar. It was the first meeting since the Taliban too over the country in August 2021.

"For China, although the recognition issue cannot be solved soon, but that doesn't mean we should not have active engagement with the interim government of Afghanistan because we believe this is an issue of humanitarian assistance ... The country suffered for 20 years (under) foreign occupation. We believe this is an opportunity for this country for the first time to hold the fate of the country into their own hands.

We should show our respect for this country, for their sovereignty, independence and territorial integrity," Yue said.

The Chinese diplomat noted that the ruling movement of Afghanistan should break with terrorist groups in practice and substantiate their assurances not use their territory for attacks on other states.

Yue also believes that the recognition of the Taliban government should be decided on by each country individually, not collectively. Beijing's priority at the current stage is not recognition, but provision of assistance to people in Afghanistan, he said.

Following the talks, Guterres told reporters that the recognition of the Taliban was not on the agenda and it was "not the right time" to meet with their representatives yet.

Related Topics

Taliban Attack Terrorist Afghanistan United Nations China Qatar Beijing Independence August Government

Recent Stories

Kuwait crude oil traded at US$80.97 pb

Kuwait crude oil traded at US$80.97 pb

20 minutes ago
 PM leaves for UK today to attend King Charles III' ..

PM leaves for UK today to attend King Charles III's coronation

33 minutes ago
 World‘s Jiu-Jitsu athletes return to Abu Dhabi f ..

World‘s Jiu-Jitsu athletes return to Abu Dhabi for Grand Finale of Abu Dhabi G ..

35 minutes ago
 Schneider Electric joins AUS Engineering Al Nukhba ..

Schneider Electric joins AUS Engineering Al Nukhba Programme

35 minutes ago
 Govt, PTI agree to hold simultaneous general elect ..

Govt, PTI agree to hold simultaneous general elections across country

40 minutes ago
 PM lauds FO, other organizations for safely evacua ..

PM lauds FO, other organizations for safely evacuating Pakistanis stranded in Su ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.