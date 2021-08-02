China, India hold 12th corps commander level meeting

The 12th round of China-India Army Corps Commander Level Meeting was held at the Chushul-Moldo border meeting point on the Indian side, according to Chinese Ministry of National Defence on Monday

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Aug, 2021 ) :The 12th round of China-India Army Corps Commander Level Meeting was held at the Chushul-Moldo border meeting point on the Indian side, according to Chinese Ministry of National Defence on Monday.

It followed the meeting of foreign ministers of India and People's Republic of China on July 14 in Dushanbe and the 22nd meeting of Working Mechanism for Consultation and Coordination on India-China Border Affairs (WMCC) held on June 25.

The two sides had an in-depth exchange of views on resolution of remaining areas related to disengagement along the Line of Actual Control in the Western Sector of India-China border areas.

The two sides noted that the round of meeting was constructive, which further enhanced mutual understanding. They agreed to resolve the remaining issues in an expeditious manner in accordance with the existing agreements and protocols, and maintain the momentum of dialogue and negotiations.

They also agreed that in the interim they would continue their effective efforts in ensuring stability along the LAC in the Western Sector and jointly maintain peace and tranquility.