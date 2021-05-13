UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

China Interested In Cooperation With Russia On Arctic Station Project - Foreign Ministry

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Thu 13th May 2021 | 08:20 AM

China Interested in Cooperation With Russia on Arctic Station Project - Foreign Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th May, 2021) Beijing, following Seoul, is showing interest in cooperation in the framework of the project to build the Snezhinka Arctic station, Nikolai Korchunov, ambassador-at-large of the Russian Foreign Ministry, senior official of the Arctic Council from Russia, told Sputnik.

"China has already announced that it is ready to join, is showing interest in the project, including the supply of equipment," Korchunov said.

He said South Korea has already decided that it will participate in the construction.

In November 2020, Korchunov announced that Seoul is creating a fund to work with Russia in hydrogen energy industry, and work on the Snezhinka station could become the first project of the fund.

Related Topics

Russia China Beijing Seoul South Korea November 2020 From Industry

Recent Stories

Spartan World Championship 2021 to run in Abu Dhab ..

6 hours ago

Eid will be celebrated on Thursday (today), Centra ..

8 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed exchanges Eid greetings with Ara ..

9 hours ago

UAE, Serbia adopt safe travel corridor for vaccina ..

9 hours ago

Murad Saeed expresses grief and sorrow over sad de ..

7 hours ago

Brazil carnival artist rises above pandemic -- on ..

7 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.