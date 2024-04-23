China Kicks Off National Conference On Reading, Stresses Cultural Confidence
Umer Jamshaid Published April 23, 2024 | 12:40 PM
KUNMING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Apr, 2024) The third National Conference on Reading opened on Tuesday in Kunming, capital of southwest China's Yunnan Province.
Li Shulei, a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and head of the Publicity Department of the CPC Central Committee, attended the opening and delivered a speech.
Guests at the conference stressed the importance of promoting nationwide reading to help sustain and pass on civilization, strengthen cultural confidence, and promote the creative transformation and development of Chinese culture.
Efforts should also be made to boost the development of the publishing industry, advocate paper reading and in-depth reading, and develop new forms of business related to digital publishing and reading, according to the guests.
With a theme that literally translates to "building a book-loving society and sharing modern civilization," the conference will feature a series of events including reading promotion campaigns and themed releases to further cultivate reading habits across society.
Recent Stories
Iranian President visits Allama Iqbal’s mausoleum
Iranian President arrives in Lahore today
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 23 April 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 23 April 2024
Islam enlightened world with its teachings about knowledge: Dr Jamileh
Record London close as oil prices drop on easing Middle East fears
TV tower in Kharkiv struck as Russia captured village
LCCI language courses from May 1
Governor for service oriented governance in Punjab
Survivors tell of panic at C.Africa river boat disaster
Enrolment campaign, awareness walk held in Lower Chitral
“Say no to plastic- yes to tress” campaign kicks off in Attock
More Stories From World
-
More than 50,000 displaced by clashes in northern Ethiopia: UN41 minutes ago
-
Tensions flare at US universities over Gaza protests1 hour ago
-
Taiwan hit by dozens of strong aftershocks from deadly quake1 hour ago
-
Trump faces contempt hearing for comments on witnesses2 hours ago
-
Malaysia military helicopters crash, killing 102 hours ago
-
China issues highest-level rainstorm warning in southern Guangdong: weather agency2 hours ago
-
Asia hit hardest by climate, weather disasters in 2023:UN2 hours ago
-
Murray buzzer-beater lifts Nuggets over Lakers, Knicks stun Sixers2 hours ago
-
Musk lashes Australian order demanding X remove stabbing videos2 hours ago
-
In world first, Venice to trial day tickets2 hours ago
-
Highest-level rainstorm warning issued in south China's Guangdong2 hours ago
-
Rwandan LGBTQ fashion designer plans comeback after arrest2 hours ago