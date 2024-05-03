Free, responsible media essential for democracy: Law Minister

Minister for Law and Justice, Senator Azam Nazeer Tarar has emphasized on the necessity of an independent and responsible media to promote democracy and accountability in the society

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd May, 2024)

In his message on ‘Press Freedom Day here Friday, he said, this year's theme, "A Free Press for a Sustainable Future: Journalism Facing Environmental Challenges," highlights the important role of the media in addressing environmental issues and sustainability.

The law minister said that the Constitution of Pakistan ensured freedom of expression. It is our duty, as guardians of justice, to ensure a conducive environment where journalists can work freely, he added.

He said, it is imperative to promote ethical journalism practices and responsible reporting that is in the public interest. Collaborative efforts between the government, media organizations and civil society are crucial to address the challenges

and promote a fair and transparent media landscape, he said and stressed on continuous cooperation to promote professionalism and integrity of the media, which is essential to strengthen democracy and ensure a free press for next generations.