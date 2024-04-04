China-Laos Railway Handles 1.38 Million Tonnes Of Imports, Exports In Q1
Sumaira FH Published April 04, 2024 | 01:20 PM
KUNMING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Apr, 2024) During the first quarter of this year, the China-Laos Railway handled some 1.38 million tonnes of import and export goods, up 33.6 percent year on year, a quarterly record high, said Kunming Customs on Thursday.
The import and export goods transported via the China-Laos Railway have expanded from 583 varieties in the first month of its operation to about 3,000 varieties now.
Over the years, the railway's train operations have become more intensive. It began operations with two trains per day, and has since increased to 20 trains per day, according to the customs authorities.
As a landmark project of high-quality Belt and Road cooperation, the 1,035-km China-Laos Railway connects Kunming, capital of southwest China's Yunnan Province, with the Laotian capital Vientiane. It began operations in December 2021.
Recent Stories
IHC removes Shireen Mazari’s name from ECL
Federal govt notifies Eid holidays
Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad Bin Salman invites PM Shehbaz for Umrah
PPP marks 45th anniversary of Zulfikar Ali Bhutto today
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 4 April 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 04 April 2024
UAE is a second home to about 1.8 million Pakistanis who are contributing toward ..
Cutting rates too soon could be 'quite disruptive': Fed's Powell
S.Africa's parliament speaker resigns over graft probe
Togo delays April 20 elections after political reform
French, Russian defence ministers hold rare talks after Moscow attack
HRW says Panama, Colombia failing to protect migrants in jungle
More Stories From World
-
China's Chongqing to upgrade NEV charging facilities8 minutes ago
-
S.Africa's ex-parliament speaker arrested in graft probe8 minutes ago
-
Dengue cases in Laos hit 1,837 in Q18 minutes ago
-
Railway services resume in east China after 7.3-magnitude quake in Taiwan8 minutes ago
-
Rising temperatures upend migratory bird habitats in Albania9 minutes ago
-
Shahid Khaqan Abbasi lauds China's help to Pakistan through BRI, CPEC9 minutes ago
-
China's waterway investment soars in first 2 months9 minutes ago
-
Almost 100 aftershocks recorded overnight following Taiwan's 7.3-magnitude quake9 minutes ago
-
China's grain imports up in Jan-Feb19 minutes ago
-
Tokyo stocks end higher tracking Wall Street tech gains19 minutes ago
-
Taiwan rescuers try to reach scores trapped in tunnels after quake28 minutes ago
-
Families shelter in tents as rescuers seek people cut off by Taiwan quake29 minutes ago