China Looks Forward To Palestine Becoming Full UN Member
Sumaira FH Published May 13, 2024 | 07:20 PM
China looks forward to Palestine becoming a full member of the United Nations (UN) and enjoying full and equal rights like other member states, Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson, Wang Wenbin said on Monday
BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th May, 2024) China looks forward to Palestine becoming a full member of the United Nations (UN) and enjoying full and equal rights like other member states, Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson, Wang Wenbin said on Monday.
China urges relevant countries not to create obstacles for Palestine's membership to the United Nations (UN), and not to continue to stand in opposition to the international community, international justice and human conscience,
Wang made the remarks at a regular press briefing when asked to expound China's position on the issue of Palestine's UN membership.
On May 10, the UN General Assembly's emergency special session adopted a resolution by an overwhelming majority, recognizing Palestine's qualification for full UN membership, and recommending that the Security Council reconsider its application. China co-sponsored the resolution and cast an affirmative vote.
"The Chinese representative has already comprehensively elaborated our position in the interpretative speech following the voting," Wang said, noting that independent statehood has been a long-cherished aspiration of the Palestinian people and full UN membership is a crucial step in this historic process.
He added that supporting and advancing the independence of Palestine as a sovereign state provides a strong guarantee for implementing the two-state solution and achieving lasting peace in the middle East, which is also a strong call from the international community and a shared responsibility of all parties.
Wang said China supports the UN Security Council in reconsidering Palestine's application to join the UN as soon as possible in accordance with the requirements of the resolution.
The resolution makes further arrangements for Palestine's participation in UN activities and related meetings, granting new rights and privileges to Palestine, Wang said, adding that these special arrangements are a remedy for the long-standing injustices suffered by Palestinians.
APP/asg/
Recent Stories
Heat stroke units setup at LU Hospital
Two-day ‘Pakistan Literature Festival’ from May 15
Hot, dry weather forecast for Sindh
NA constitutes Special Committee on Gender Mainstreaming
Crackdown on price gouging: ICT admin arrest 20, seals unscrupulous shops
NA Speaker announces six-member panel of chairpersons
Osaka and Rublev fall at Rome Open as climate protesters invade courts
President for promoting business, trade ties with Bosnia & Herzegovina
T20I third match: Pakistan to face Ireland at Dublin tomorrow
Saudi Public Security warns against fake Hajj advertisements, clarifies official ..
Sindh considers to form 'Dolphin Force' to combat street crimes
Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Agriculture Major (Retd) Sajjad Barkwal chairs r ..
More Stories From World
-
Dubai Customs Secures Prestigious ISO Certification for Unwavering Business Continuity amidst Crises47 minutes ago
-
Russia rains attacks on Ukraine's Kharkiv region after launching offensive55 minutes ago
-
Environmental protests stop play at two Rome Open games52 minutes ago
-
India vote resumes with Kashmir poised to oppose Modi52 minutes ago
-
5.2-magnitude quake hits off Coast of Central Chile -- GFZ51 minutes ago
-
S.Africa building collapse death toll climbs to 2651 minutes ago
-
Catalan separatist aims to form minority regional govt2 hours ago
-
Strikes kill four in occupied Ukraine, Russian border region3 hours ago
-
Indonesia flood death toll rises to 44 with 15 missing3 hours ago
-
Booking.com to face tough new EU tech rules3 hours ago
-
UN nears landmark deal on combatting biopiracy3 hours ago
-
S.Africa building collapse death toll climbs to 263 hours ago