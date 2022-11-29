UrduPoint.com

China Not Recognizing Russian Shipowners' Insurance Documents - Russian Transport Ministry

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 29, 2022 | 02:30 PM

China Not Recognizing Russian Shipowners' Insurance Documents - Russian Transport Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th November, 2022) Russian shipowners are facing situations where China refuses to recognize insurance documents issued by Russian insurers and the Russian National Reinsurance Company (RNRC), Russian Deputy Transport Minister Aleksandr Poshivai said on Tuesday.

"Russian shipowners are faced with refusals from the Chinese authorities and companies regarding the recognition of insurance documents for ships and cargoes issued by the above-mentioned insurance companies," Poshivai said at the Russian-Chinese energy business forum.

To develop bilateral cooperation, Russia would like to suggest that "Chinese side consider the possibility of recognizing certificates of companies that insure and reinsure maritime transportation of Russian energy carriers, as well as documents guaranteeing financial coverage of risks."

Related Topics

Business Russia China Company From

Recent Stories

Nation excited for historic Test series b/w Pakist ..

Nation excited for historic Test series b/w Pakistan, England after 17 years: Ma ..

42 minutes ago
 Swati's physical remand extended for another four ..

Swati's physical remand extended for another four days

48 minutes ago
 Minister of State Hina Rabbani Khar arrives in Kab ..

Minister of State Hina Rabbani Khar arrives in Kabul

2 hours ago
 Style and Elegance Now at Your Fingertips with viv ..

Style and Elegance Now at Your Fingertips with vivo Y35

2 hours ago
 "I learned patience from my kids," reveals Kajol

"I learned patience from my kids," reveals Kajol

2 hours ago
 Change of Command: Gen Qamar Bajwa hands over bato ..

Change of Command: Gen Qamar Bajwa hands over baton of command to new army chief ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.