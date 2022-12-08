UrduPoint.com

China Sees Saudi Arabia As Important Power In Multipolar World - Xi Jinping

Faizan Hashmi Published December 08, 2022 | 09:19 PM

China considers Saudi Arabia an important power in the multipolar world and attaches great importance to developing a strategic partnership with the kingdom, Chinese President Xi Jinping said Thursday at a meeting with King Salman bin Abdulaziz in Riyadh

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th December, 2022) China considers Saudi Arabia an important power in the multipolar world and attaches great importance to developing a strategic partnership with the kingdom, Chinese President Xi Jinping said Thursday at a meeting with King Salman bin Abdulaziz in Riyadh.

"The cooperation between China and Saudi Arabia has broad prospects. China views Saudi Arabia as an important force in the multipolar world and attaches great importance to the development of a comprehensive strategic partnership with Riyadh," Xi said, as quoted by CCTV.

The Chinese leader arrived in Saudi Arabia on Wednesday for a state visit that will last until December 10, and he will attend the first China-Arab Summit and the China-Gulf Cooperation Council Summit. Chinese Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Mao Ning said earlier that the first Sino-Arab summit would be of epochal importance for the development of relations between Beijing and the countries of the region.

