China Special Team Carries Out Emergency Response Work With Chinese Embassy In Pakistan: Lin Jian
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 29, 2024 | 06:30 PM
BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Mar, 2024) China's inter-departmental working group has carried out comprehensive emergency response work with the Chinese Embassy in Pakistan and the relevant enterprises in the wake of the Dasu terrorist attack, a Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson said on Friday.
The head of the working group, Director Bai Tian of the Department of Foreign Security Affairs of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, who arrived in Pakistan on March 28, met with Pakistan's Secretary of State for Foreign Affairs, Minister of Foreign Affairs, Minister of the Interior and other officials, Lin Jian said during his regular briefing held here at the International Press Center (IPC).
Director Bai Tian asked Pakistan to thoroughly investigate the incident as soon as possible, properly handle the aftermath, effectively strengthen security measures, completely eliminate security risks, and make every effort to ensure the absolute safety of Chinese personnel, institutions and projects in Pakistan, he added.
Pakistan said that it has fully carried out investigation and follow-up work on the incident, and taken all measures to further strengthen the security protection of Chinese personnel, projects and institutions, he added.
The spokesperson said that the working group will also carry out related work during its stay in Pakistan. Five Chinese nationals and one Pakistani were killed when a vehicle from the Dasu Hydropower Project, being constructed by a Chinese company in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, was attacked by terrorists on Tuesday afternoon.
