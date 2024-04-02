BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Apr, 2024) China firmly supports Pakistan's counterterrorism measures and will provide necessary assistance in the investigation of Dasu terrorist attack, a Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson said on Tuesday.

China firmly support Pakistan's counterterrorism efforts, Wang Wenbin said during his regular briefing in response to a question asked by APP about Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif's assurance of foolproof security measures for the Chinese national working on Dasu Hydropower Project as well as across the country and exemplary punishment for the perpetrators of March 26 attack.

The spokesperson said, since the attack, China has been in close communication with Pakistan and added, we hope that Pakistan will get to bottom of what happened with utmost resolve and efforts, bring the perpetrators and whosoever behind the attack to justice and do everything possible to protect the safety and security of Chinese personnel, projects and institutions in the country.

Wang Wenbin remarked that China firmly safeguards the safety and security of Chinese nationals, projects and institutions overseas.

"China will provide necessary assistance to Pakistan in the investigation of the case," he said and added, the terrorists will pay the price.

The prime minister visited the Dasu hydropower project days after five Chinese engineers and their Pakistani driver were killed in the terrorist attack on March 26 in Bisham city of KP's Shangla district.