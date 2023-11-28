China to consolidate ties, promote cooperation with Kazakhstan: vice premier

(@FahadShabbir)

ASTANA, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Nov, 2023) -- China stands ready to work with Kazakhstan to implement the important consensus reached by the two heads of state, promote the high-quality construction of the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI), and push the permanent comprehensive strategic partnership between China and Kazakhstan to a higher level, said Chinese Vice Premier Ding Xuexiang on Tuesday.

Ding, who paid a visit to Kazakhstan from Nov. 26 to 27, made the remarks when meeting with Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev in Astana.

Ding, also a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, conveyed Chinese President Xi Jinping's cordial greetings and best wishes to Tokayev.

Noting that China-Kazakhstan cooperation enjoys a solid foundation, huge potential and broad prospects, Ding said China stands ready to work with Kazakhstan to cement the foundation of mutual trust, strengthen the synergy of development strategies, enhance policy coordination and expand mutually beneficial cooperation to help each other achieve their development goals.