Open Menu

Tokyo Shares Open Lower, Yen Jumps

Muhammad Irfan Published May 02, 2024 | 03:50 PM

Tokyo shares open lower, yen jumps

Tokyo, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd May, 2024) Tokyo stocks opened lower Thursday after US shares dropped, with a jump in the Yen sparking speculation that the Japanese government had intervened in the market for the second time this week.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index lost 0.64 percent, or 246.77 points, to 38,027.28 in early trade, while the broader Topix index fell 0.27 percent, or 7.46 points, to 2,721.94.

The yen strengthened to 153.04 per Dollar from around 157.58 in New York overnight, later falling back to 155.74 on Thursday morning.

This prompted talk that the Japanese government had bought yen on the market to support the Currency after it fell to 34-year lows.

The yen also jumped almost 3 percent on Monday after diving below 160.

A cheaper yen raises the cost of imports for resource-poor Japan, including energy and food, although it could encourage exports.

The Nikkei average dropped in reaction to overnight falls of US tech shares, analysts said.

"The Tokyo market is under pressure after US semiconductor shares were sold down," brokerage house Monex said, while also noting the yen's trend.

Among major shares, Sony Group fell 0.50 percent to 13,035 yen while Toyota lost 0.80 percent to 3,576 yen.

Fast Retailing, which operates the Uniqlo brand, fell 0.83 percent to 40,850 yen.

Semiconductor shares also suffered.

Tokyo Electron lost 0.34 percent to 34,820 yen. Disco lost 1.63 percent to 45,370 yen.

Tech investor SoftBank Group fell 0.95 percent to 7,715 yen.

Related Topics

Exports Dollar Tokyo New York Japan Stocks Market From Government Toyota (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited

Recent Stories

TECNO launches the new CAMON 30 Series in an extra ..

TECNO launches the new CAMON 30 Series in an extravagant Vogue Night.

16 minutes ago
 Pakistan urges Int’l community to hold India acc ..

Pakistan urges Int’l community to hold India accountable for espionage in fore ..

2 hours ago
 PAF always lived up to nation’s expectations: CO ..

PAF always lived up to nation’s expectations: COAS

2 hours ago
 Pak Navy and Us Navy Conduct Bilateral Exercise In ..

Pak Navy and Us Navy Conduct Bilateral Exercise Inspired Union 2024

2 hours ago
 Dubai Customs Clinches Two Prestigious Global Awar ..

Dubai Customs Clinches Two Prestigious Global Awards for Governance Excellence

2 hours ago
 vivo Launched Y100 Smartphone in Pakistan with Uni ..

Vivo Launched Y100 Smartphone in Pakistan with Unique Color Changing Design and ..

2 hours ago
Pakistan name 18-player squad for Ireland and Engl ..

Pakistan name 18-player squad for Ireland and England

4 hours ago
 Joint exercise of Pakistan Navy, US Navy held in K ..

Joint exercise of Pakistan Navy, US Navy held in Karachi

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 2 May 2024

7 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 02 May 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 02 May 2024

7 hours ago
 Dubai Police Marks International Workers' Day with ..

Dubai Police Marks International Workers' Day with 'Talabat' Riders

17 hours ago
 Sharjah Ruler inaugurates 15th annual Sharjah Chil ..

Sharjah Ruler inaugurates 15th annual Sharjah Children’s Reading Festival

17 hours ago

More Stories From World