Russia Says Captured Another Village In Ukraine's East

Faizan Hashmi Published May 02, 2024 | 04:10 PM

Moscow, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd May, 2024) Russia said Thursday it had captured another village in eastern Ukraine, where Moscow's forces have been making advances for days.

Russia is rushing to advance against struggling Ukrainian forces ahead of the long-awaited arrival of the bulk of US weapons to the front for Kyiv's outgunned troops.

Moscow's defence ministry said troops had "fully liberated the settlement of Berdychi."

Kyiv said it had retreated from the village, northwest of the Moscow-held town of Avdiivka, over the weekend.

Berdychi -- which lies some 12 kilometres (7 miles) from Avdiivka -- is the latest in a string of tiny eastern villages Russia has claimed in recent weeks.

Moscow has made some gains in the area since capturing Avdiivka in February after some of the most brutal battles in its more than two-year offensive.

Ukraine said in February it had established defensive lines in Berdychi after the fall of the nearby village of Lastochkyne.

Over the weekend, Ukraine's commander-in-chief Oleksandr Syrsky said Kyiv had retreated from Berdychi and two other nearby villages to protect "the lives and health of our defenders."

He called the area the "most complicated" part of the front and conceded that Russia has made "certain tactical successes" there.

