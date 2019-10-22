UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

China To Establish Hospitable Market Environment For Medium, Long-term Funds

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Tue 22nd October 2019 | 07:00 PM

China to establish hospitable market environment for medium, long-term funds

China's securities regulator announced Tuesday that the country will implement various measures to attract medium and long-term investment capital into the market

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Oct, 2019 ) :China's securities regulator announced Tuesday that the country will implement various measures to attract medium and long-term investment capital into the market.

The country will expand the scale and scope of medium and long-term investment in the capital market and optimize related policies, said Yi Huiman, chairman of the China Securities Regulatory Commission.

China will enhance the professional capability of funds management institutions, reinforce the attractiveness of equity products, strengthen investment counseling services, and accelerate the transformation from short-term transactional funds into long-term assets, according to Yi.

He also urged efforts in reducing transaction costs and boosting trade efficiency and convenience, Yi said.

