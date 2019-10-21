China to inspect misuse of food funds for rural students

China has launched a nationwide campaign to inspect any interception or embezzlement of food funds for rural students in compulsory education, according to the State Council Monday

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Oct, 2019 ) : China has launched a nationwide campaign to inspect any interception or embezzlement of food funds for rural students in compulsory education , according to the State Council Monday.

The funds are granted to improve nutrition for students in rural areas.

According to a circular issued by the State Council office overseeing education, education departments at all levels must work with related offices in finance and audit to conduct a comprehensive inspection and rectification.

The public, especially teachers, students, parents and food suppliers, can report illegal use of the food funds by telephone and mail.

Each reported case must be examined and rectified. Schools and regions that are heavily complained about must be closely inspected, the circular said.