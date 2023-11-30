Open Menu

China Urges India To Properly Handle Difference, Safeguard Peace Along Borders

Sumaira FH Published November 30, 2023 | 07:25 PM

The Chinese military hopes India can work with China to reach the same goal to build strong strategic mutual trust, properly handle differences and safeguard peace and tranquility along the borders, Chinese Defense Ministry Spokesperson, Senior Colonel Wu Qian said on Thursday

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Nov, 2023) The Chinese military hopes India can work with China to reach the same goal to build strong strategic mutual trust, properly handle differences and safeguard peace and tranquility along the borders, Chinese Defense Ministry Spokesperson, Senior Colonel Wu Qian said on Thursday.

Under the guidance of state leaders, the two sides maintained effective communications through diplomatic and military channels and has made steady progress in resolving the remaining issues on western sector, he said during his monthly briefing.

He said that the current situation at the China-India border remained generally stable and added, until now, the two sides held 20 rounds of talks which have become an important platform for border control.

Wu Qian remarked that the talks helped the two militaries to get disengaged in four areas including Galwan Valley, Pangong Lake and Hot Springs etc. The talks played a positive role in de-escalating tensions.

He said that China values China-Indian military relationship. “As for the next corps commanders meeting, we will release the information in due course.”

APP/asg

