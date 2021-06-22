China Vows to Take Measures If US Bans Import of Solar Panel Material From Xinjiang

China will take all the necessary measures to protect its interests if the US bans the import of a critical solar panel material from the Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region, Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Zhao Lijian said

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd June, 2021) China will take all the necessary measures to protect its interests if the US bans the import of a critical solar panel material from the Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region, Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Zhao Lijian said.

On Monday, Politico reported citing anonymous sources that the administration of US President Joe Biden was considering banning imports of polysilicon, the material inside most solar panels, from China's Xinjiang over alleged rights abuses. About half of the world's supply of polysilicon reportedly comes from the region.

Zhao Lijian said at a press briefing on Tuesday, commenting on the Politico report, that the US must respect the facts, immediately stop deliberately disseminating false information and, based on this false information, exert undue pressure on Chinese companies.

The Chinese side will closely monitor the actions of the United States and will take the necessary measures to protect its interests, Zhao Lijian said.

The United States has pushed to restrict the import of goods allegedly produced by forced laborers in Xinjiang, although the Chinese government has repeatedly denied all accusations of abuse in the Xinjiang region.

In late March, Canada, the European Union, the United Kingdom and the United States imposed sanctions against individuals and organizations from China, accusing them of violating Uyghurs' rights in Xinjiang. In addition, the US extended sanctions against 24 Chinese and Hong Kong officials for actions on reducing the autonomy of Hong Kong. China has expressed protest over the sanctions, vowing to take measures in response.