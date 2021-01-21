China welcomes new US President Joe Biden's decision to return the United States to the Paris Climate Agreement and the World Health Organization (WHO), Chinese Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying said on Thursday

"A for the decrees of President [Joe] Biden to return the United States to the World Health Organization and the Paris Climate Agreement, China welcomes this," Hua said at a briefing.

On Wednesday, Joe Biden was sworn in and took office as president of the United States. He is expected to focus on COVID-19 response, climate, racial justice, the economy, health care, immigration and restoration of the US positions in the world, the White House said in a statement. Just hours after the inauguration ceremony, he signed a number of executive orders to reverse some of his predecessor's policies, including on the US rejoining the Paris Climate Agreement and the WHO.