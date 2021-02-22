(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2021 ) :A total of 1,421 fugitives, including 28 Red Notice fugitives, were brought back to China during the country's 2020 anti-corruption manhunt operation, the country's top anti-graft body said Monday.

In addition, about 2.95 billion Yuan (around 457 million U.S.

Dollars) in illicit gains was retrieved during the operation, according to the Communist Party of China Central Commission for Discipline Inspection and the National Supervisory Commission.

Launched in March 2020, the operation codenamed "Sky Net 2020" focused on capturing suspects of duty-related crimes who have fled abroad and retrieving their illicit gains.

In the operation, the anti-graft body intensified the hunt for fugitives who were involved in corruption cases related to state-owned enterprises, the financial sector and the poverty alleviation sector.