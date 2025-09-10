China's Producer Price Index Down 2.9% In August
Umer Jamshaid Published September 10, 2025 | 12:10 PM
ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Sep, 2025) China's producer price index (PPI), which measures costs for goods at the factory gate, went down 2.9% year-on-year in August, the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) said Wednesday.
The decline narrowed by 0.
7% from the previous month, marking the first such narrowing since March this year and suggesting an improvement in industrial demand amid government efforts to bolster economic growth.
On a monthly basis, the PPI broke its downward trend to hold steady in August after a 0.2% decrease in July.
For the first eight months of the year, the PPI was down 2.9% compared to the same period in 2024.
Meanwhile, China's consumer price index, a main gauge of inflation, was down 0.4% year-on-year in August, according to the NBS.
