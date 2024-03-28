China's Role Model Selection For Q1 2024 Kicks Off
Faizan Hashmi Published March 28, 2024 | 02:40 PM
BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Mar, 2024) The selection of role models in China for the first quarter of 2024 commences on Thursday.
Ten individuals and groups will be selected from a pool of 23 individuals and groups, and netizens are encouraged to cast their votes from March 28 to April 10, according to the organizers.
The winners are expected to be declared on April 11, and an annual award ceremony will be held to honor the winners.
Launched in 2010, the initiative centers around ordinary people as subjects for reporting and selection. Xinhua news Agency reporters visit grassroots communities to dig out touching stories involving such people while various organizations recommend candidates, with netizens participating in online and offline voting through new media platforms.
