UrduPoint.com

China's Xi And Iran's Raisi Meet For First Time At Summit

Faizan Hashmi Published September 16, 2022 | 09:17 PM

China's Xi and Iran's Raisi meet for first time at summit

Iran's President Ebrahim Raisi on Friday told his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping that his country will not give in to "US bullying" in their first ever face-to-face meeting

Samarkand, Uzbekistan, Sept 16 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Sep, 2022 ) :Iran's President Ebrahim Raisi on Friday told his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping that his country will not give in to "US bullying" in their first ever face-to-face meeting.

"The Islamic republic of Iran will not back down in any way in the face of US bullying," Raisi said according to a presidency statement, referring to Washington's sanctions on Tehran, mostly for its nuclear program.

The meeting, on the sidelines of a summit of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) in Uzbekistan, comes days after the European Union warned that negotiations to revive the 2015 nuclear deal between Iran and world powers are at a "stalemate".

China is one of the key members of the multilateral dialogue -- alongside France, Germany, Britain, Russia and the United States -- that is trying to revive the troubled 2015 nuclear deal.

"Despite all the enmities, the Islamic republic of Iran has never been stopped and will never be, and has been able to continue its path of progress and development," Raisi added.

The Iranian president also called for strengthening economic relations with China in the fields of "oil and energy, transit, agriculture, trade and investment.

" Raisi also thanked China for supporting Iran's bid to gain full membership in the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation.

During his speech at the summit, Raisi said that "undoubtedly, US unilateralism seeks to hold countries back from their independent development path".

"The SCO needs to adopt new solutions and special measures to deal with unilateralism and cruel sanctions including forming lasting trade between the organisation's member states," he added.

Iran, one of four SCO observer states, applied for full membership in 2008, but its bid was slowed by UN and US sanctions imposed over its nuclear programme.

Several SCO members did not want a country under international sanctions in their ranks -- a situation that now applies to Russia as well.

At a conference in Tajikistan in September last year, members of the bloc endorsed Iran's future membership.

Iran's foreign minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian said in a twitter post on Wednesday that he had signed documents in Samarkand pertaining to Iran's membership.

Related Topics

World United Nations Iran Russia China Washington Twitter Nuclear Agriculture France European Union Oil Germany Shanghai Tehran Progress Uzbekistan Tajikistan United States September 2015 Shanghai Cooperation Organization Post All From Xi Jinping

Recent Stories

US Watching Russian, Chinese Activities in Arctic ..

US Watching Russian, Chinese Activities in Arctic Very Closely - Pentagon

59 seconds ago
 SCO Serves Economic Development of Member-States - ..

SCO Serves Economic Development of Member-States - Putin

1 minute ago
 Poland to Purchase 48 FA-50 Fighter Jets From Sout ..

Poland to Purchase 48 FA-50 Fighter Jets From South Korea - Defense Minister

1 minute ago
 Biden Team Now Planning 2024 Re-Election Campaign ..

Biden Team Now Planning 2024 Re-Election Campaign on Bill Clinton Model - Report ..

1 minute ago
 Packaging sector seeks "industry" status

Packaging sector seeks "industry" status

1 minute ago
 Crisis club Worcester meet RFU deadline to avoid b ..

Crisis club Worcester meet RFU deadline to avoid ban

4 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.