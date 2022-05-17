UrduPoint.com

China's Xiamen Increases Trade With ASEAN By 15.1 Pct In Jan-April

Muhammad Irfan Published May 17, 2022 | 08:08 PM

China's Xiamen increases trade with ASEAN by 15.1 pct in Jan-April

East China's Xiamen City recorded robust trade growth with ASEAN countries in the first four months of 2022, according to Xiamen Customs

XIAMEN, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th May, 2022 ) :East China's Xiamen City recorded robust trade growth with ASEAN countries in the first four months of 2022, according to Xiamen Customs.

The city's total import and export value with ASEAN countries hit 52.3 billion Yuan (about 7.74 billion U.S. Dollars) from January to April, up 15.1 percent, year on year.

Exports rose 9.1 percent year on year to 21.09 billion yuan, while imports increased 19.6 percent to 31.21 billion yuan.

During the period, among ASEAN countries, Indonesia, Vietnam, and Thailand were the top three trading partners of Xiamen, whose trade volume with the city amounted to 19.

04 billion yuan, 9.64 billion yuan, and 6.87 billion yuan, up 29.1 percent, 21.4 percent, and 24.5 percent, respectively.

Mechanical and electrical products, coal, and agricultural products were the main imported commodities over this period, while exports were mainly mechanical and electrical goods and labor-intensive products.

Related Topics

Thailand Exports Import China Xiamen Indonesia Vietnam January April From Top Billion

Recent Stories

China's Hubei launches first freight train via Chi ..

China's Hubei launches first freight train via China-Laos Railway

2 minutes ago
 FDE announces uniform promotion policy from grade- ..

FDE announces uniform promotion policy from grade-I to 9

2 minutes ago
 Five accused held

Five accused held

2 minutes ago
 ICT admin all set to deal with heatwave in Capital ..

ICT admin all set to deal with heatwave in Capital

2 minutes ago
 Imran responsible for economic catastrophe, inflat ..

Imran responsible for economic catastrophe, inflation, unemployment: Marriyum

4 minutes ago
 Thailand's economy rebounds after Covid battering

Thailand's economy rebounds after Covid battering

4 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.