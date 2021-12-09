UrduPoint.com

Chinese Customs Curbs On Lithuania Due To Violation Of Political Obligations - Beijing

Muhammad Irfan 50 seconds ago Thu 09th December 2021 | 07:35 PM

Chinese Customs Curbs on Lithuania Due to Violation of Political Obligations - Beijing

China is preventing Lithuanian companies from custom clearance as a way to defend its interests and sovereignty in response to Vilnius violating its political commitments after it established diplomatic ties with Taiwan, Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Wang Wenbin said on Thursday

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th December, 2021) China is preventing Lithuanian companies from custom clearance as a way to defend its interests and sovereignty in response to Vilnius violating its political commitments after it established diplomatic ties with Taiwan, Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Wang Wenbin said on Thursday.

On December 2, Vidmantas Janulevicius, the president of the Lithuanian Confederation of Industrialists, said that Lithuanian companies have recently faced issues with customs clearance in Chinese ports after China allegedly deleted Lithuania from its customs systems following a diplomatic fall-out.

"I want to emphasize that China always acts in accordance with the WTO (World Trade Organization) rules. Lithuania has grossly violated its political obligations, which it took upon itself in establishing diplomatic relations with the PRC... We are strongly committed to protect our sovereignty, territorial integrity and interests," Wenbin said during a regular press briefing in Beijing.

On Wednesday, EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell and European Commissioner for Trade Valdis Dombrovskis said that the European Union is aware of issues with the clearance of Lithuanian goods by Chinese customs and is working on clarifying them. The two also expressed the bloc's solidarity with Lithuania and affirmed Brussels' commitment to opposing political pressure and coercive measures applied to EU members. The statement came shortly after an announcement of a new legal tool to respond to deliberate economic pressure put on the bloc and its member states by third countries.

China-Lithuania relations soured earlier this year after the Lithuanian government allowed Taiwan to open a representative office in Vilnius. The Chinese government criticized the move and downgraded diplomatic relations with Lithuania to the level of charges d'affaires.

Related Topics

World China European Union Brussels Beijing Vilnius Lithuania December From Government

Recent Stories

9 years imprisonment awarded to two drug dealers i ..

9 years imprisonment awarded to two drug dealers in separate cases

52 seconds ago
 Police finalizes security plan for Urs of Hazrat S ..

Police finalizes security plan for Urs of Hazrat Shah Rukan-e-Alam

54 seconds ago
 5,489 vehicles fined over wrong parking

5,489 vehicles fined over wrong parking

55 seconds ago
 Tour de France fan who caused pile-up set gets fin ..

Tour de France fan who caused pile-up set gets fine

57 seconds ago
 Ex-NATO Chief Says US Democracy Summit May Give Ri ..

Ex-NATO Chief Says US Democracy Summit May Give Rise to New 'D11' Alliance

3 minutes ago
 Biden Announces Presidential Initiative for Democr ..

Biden Announces Presidential Initiative for Democratic Renewal at Democracy Summ ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.