Chinese Embassy Slams Estonian Annual Intelligence Security Report As 'Full Of Hearsay'

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Fri 19th February 2021 | 01:19 PM

Chinese Embassy Slams Estonian Annual Intelligence Security Report as 'Full of Hearsay'

The Chinese embassy in Tallinn has accused the Estonian Foreign Intelligence Service of spreading fake news against Beijing after it released a security report on Wednesday accusing China of thwarting open society in Europe

HELSINKI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th February, 2021) The Chinese embassy in Tallinn has accused the Estonian Foreign Intelligence Service of spreading fake news against Beijing after it released a security report on Wednesday accusing China of thwarting open society in Europe.

According to the Estonian intelligence, the Chinese "propaganda machine" started to use Western information channels to spread its narratives with the aim of weakening open society in Europe.

"We noticed that the Estonian Foreign Intelligence Service issued its annual report of Security on February 17, and the content concerned China maintains its unprofessional style as before.

It is full of hearsay and patchwork, and smears China by citing sources which 'can not be commented', spreads fake news publicly, and misleads the public with ulterior motives. This is an extremely irresponsible act which tries to harm China-Estonia relations. China expresses its strong dissatisfaction and firm opposition to it," the embassy said.

The embassy recommended Estonians to abandon ideological prejudices, take an objective and fair look at the development of China and stop slandering the Asian country.

Beijing urged Tallinn to further promote the China-Estonia relations and promote bilateral cooperation.

