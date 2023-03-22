Chinese Foreign Ministry Urges US to Reconsider Its Role in Ukrainian Conflict

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd March, 2023) China urges the United States to reconsider its role in the Ukrainian conflict and stop criticizing Beijing's position on the issue, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin said on Wednesday.

US National Security Council Special Communications Coordinator John Kirby said that this week's visit of Chinese leader Xi Jinping to Russia and his meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin could hardly lead to a timely ending of Russia's military operation in Ukraine.

"I have taken notice of Mr. Kirby's position as well as of the fact that he believes China's position on the Ukrainian issue could hardly be considered as fair. We would like to tell everyone that it is not China that is the instigator of the Ukrainian crisis or a party to this crisis, let alone the weapon supplies to any of the parties involved," the spokesman told a briefing, adding that the US itself should reconsider its role in the Ukrainian conflict.

The diplomat also called on Washington to stop shifting the blame for the escalation in Ukraine on China.

"The US thinks that China's position is unfair. But is it fair to constantly supply weapons to the battlefield? Is it fair to contribute to a constant escalation of the conflict? Is it fair to let side effects of the conflict spread to the whole world?" the spokesman stated.

Western countries significantly increased their economic and military support for Ukraine after Russia launched a military operation there on February 24, 2022. The support well exceeds $100 billion and includes air defense and multiple rocket launching systems, tanks, self-propelled artillery, anti-aircraft guns, armored vehicles and various types of ammunition.

Russia has warned against further arms supplies, saying it may consider them as direct involvement of the United States and NATO in the conflict.