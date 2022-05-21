UrduPoint.com

Chinese, Ghanaian Vocational Colleges Set Up Campus To Cultivate More Talents

A Chinese vocational college and a Ghanaian technical university on Friday jointly announced to set up a campus in Kumasi, the second-largest city in Ghana, to help cultivate more vocational talents in the West African country

China's Rizhao Polytechnic, together with the Kumasi Technical University(KsTU) where the new campus will be located, told reporters the cooperation will further help boost the vocational education between China and Ghana.

Speaking at the signing ceremony of the project, Osei Wusu Achaw, the vice-chancellor of KsTU, said the signing will pay the way for the establishment of the campus to extend Ghana's vocational education in many more disciplines and offer opportunities to more Ghanaian students to attain quality education.

Describing technical and vocational education as the bedrock of Ghana's industrialization agenda, Tina Abrefa Gyan, deputy director-general of the Ghanaian Education Ministry's commission for technical and vocational education and training, said the Ghanaian government has made a massive investment in the area, and it's upgrading a number of technical universities and institutes by the construction of workshops, and supply and installation of equipment for the use of these institutions.

The deputy director-general also hailed China's AVIC International Holding Corporation, which was involved in a series of upgrading projects and facilitating the cooperation between the two colleges, for its engagement in improving Ghana's vocational education.

Qian Rong, the general manager of China's AVIC-INTL Project Engineering Company, said the company is honored to facilitate the campus project, adding the company will always be committed to its role in boosting Ghana's vocational education.

