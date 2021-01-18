UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Chinese Mainland Reports 93 New Locally Transmitted COVID-19 Cases

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 17 seconds ago Mon 18th January 2021 | 02:29 PM

Chinese mainland reports 93 new locally transmitted COVID-19 cases

The Chinese mainland on Sunday reported 109 newly confirmed COVID-19 cases, including 93 locally transmitted cases and 16 arriving from outside the mainland, the National Health Commission said Monday

BEIJING (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jan, 2021 ) :The Chinese mainland on Sunday reported 109 newly confirmed COVID-19 cases, including 93 locally transmitted cases and 16 arriving from outside the mainland, the National Health Commission said Monday.

Of the locally transmitted cases, 54 were reported in Hebei, 30 in Jilin, seven in Heilongjiang, and two in Beijing, the commission said in its daily report.

Two new suspected cases arriving from outside the mainland were reported in Shanghai on Sunday, said the commission, adding that no deaths related to the disease were reported.

By the end of Sunday, the number of imported COVID-19 cases rose to 4,518 on the mainland. Among them, 4,234 had been discharged from hospitals following recovery, and 284 remained hospitalized. No deaths had been reported among the imported cases.

The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases on the mainland reached 88,336 by Sunday, including 1,301 patients still receiving treatment, 43 of whom were in severe condition.

A total of 82,400 patients had been discharged from hospitals following recovery on the mainland, and 4,635 had died of the disease, according to the commission.

There were three suspected COVID-19 cases on the mainland on Sunday, and 34,231 close contacts remained under medical observation.

Sunday also saw 115 asymptomatic cases newly reported, of which 11 arrived from outside the mainland. On the same day, 61 asymptomatic cases were re-categorized as confirmed cases.

A total of 788 asymptomatic cases were under medical observation, of which 254 arrived from outside the mainland.

Related Topics

China Died Jilin Beijing Shanghai Same Sunday From

Recent Stories

Pakistan Army kills two terrorists, arrests one in ..

8 minutes ago

China's Jilin reports 30 new confirmed, 17 asympto ..

20 seconds ago

New channel drilled in rescue for trapped mine wor ..

2 minutes ago

Russia Registers 16 Ceasefire Violations in Syria ..

2 minutes ago

Greece's Mitsotakis Receives Second Dose of COVID- ..

2 minutes ago

Belarus Military Says West-2021 Drills With Russia ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.