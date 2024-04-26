Chinese shares higher at midday Friday

(@FahadShabbir)

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Apr, 2024) -- China's major stock indices were higher in the morning session Friday, with the benchmark Shanghai Composite Index up 0.79 percent to 3,076.92 points.

The Shenzhen Component Index went up 1.51 percent at 9,404.83 points at midday.