Chinese survey ship returns from Pacific expedition

Chinese oceanographic research vessel Xiangyanghong 06 returned to its homeport in Qingdao, east China's Shandong Province, on Saturday after finishing a 96-day expedition in the Pacific Ocean

QINGDAO, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jul, 2020 ) :Chinese oceanographic research vessel Xiangyanghong 06 returned to its homeport in Qingdao, east China's Shandong Province, on Saturday after finishing a 96-day expedition in the Pacific Ocean.

The 52-member expedition team, led by a bureau under China's Ministry of Natural Resources on a mission of research on global change and sea-air interaction, carried out investigations of marine geology, geophysics, hydrology, and biology during the expedition.

Scientists onboard collected geological samples from more than 110 stations and obtained geophysical data, which are valuable for the study of climate evolution, and environmental and geophysical characteristics of the Pacific basin area, according to the Beihai bureau under the ministry.

It was the first expedition launched by the bureau this year, as well as the longest recorded, non-stop expedition voyage for a Chinese oceanographic research ship.

Before setting out in mid-April, expedition members took nucleic acid tests for COVID-19, prepared enough anti-epidemic supplies, and canceled originally planned stopovers for replenishment.