Open Menu

Man With Knife Wounds Several In Swiss Town: Police

Umer Jamshaid Published May 16, 2024 | 12:30 AM

Man with knife wounds several in Swiss town: police

Geneva, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th May, 2024) A man armed with a knife wounded several people in the streets of the northern Swiss town of Zofingen on Wednesday before being detained, police said.

Police did not give the number of casualties or any details on the attacker.

The man first lashed out at a passer-by at the railway station in the town of 12,000 people in the Aargau canton, about 60 kilometres (38 miles) west of Zurich.

He then wounded several people seemingly at random before entering a house, police said in a statement.

After two hours of negotiations with a specialised team, the man was arrested, police said. The suspect had been injured, police said.

Related Topics

Injured Police Man Canton

Recent Stories

KP Assembly to pass caretaker govt's budget to ful ..

KP Assembly to pass caretaker govt's budget to fulfill constitutional responsibi ..

39 minutes ago
 No plans for taxation on solar net metering: Power ..

No plans for taxation on solar net metering: Power minister

39 minutes ago
 Musadik urges political dialogue to resolve past c ..

Musadik urges political dialogue to resolve past conflicts

48 minutes ago
 Funerals held for victims of attack on DR Congo ca ..

Funerals held for victims of attack on DR Congo camp

48 minutes ago
 Federal govt reduces petrol price by Rs15.39 per l ..

Federal govt reduces petrol price by Rs15.39 per litre

57 minutes ago
 CM Bugti announces Rs 50 bln tube-wells solarizati ..

CM Bugti announces Rs 50 bln tube-wells solarization project

58 minutes ago
Vawda demands evidence about alleged interference ..

Vawda demands evidence about alleged interference in judiciary

1 hour ago
 Paramedical Association delegation calls on provin ..

Paramedical Association delegation calls on provincial president of PA Salam in ..

1 hour ago
 NCRC delegation discusses out of school children i ..

NCRC delegation discusses out of school children issue with Sindh Education mini ..

1 hour ago
 PFA imposes fine on bakeries on expired items

PFA imposes fine on bakeries on expired items

1 hour ago
 Maritime Affairs Minister attends 16th Annual All ..

Maritime Affairs Minister attends 16th Annual All Pakistan Chambers Presidents' ..

1 hour ago
 Iranian cultural counselor stresses family's role ..

Iranian cultural counselor stresses family's role in societal resilience amid Pa ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From World