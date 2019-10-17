Chinese VP meets Singaporean Deputy Prime Minister

Chinese Vice President Wang Qishan met with Singaporean Deputy Prime Minister Heng Swee Keat Thursday in Beijing

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Oct, 2019 ) : Chinese Vice President Wang Qishan met with Singaporean Deputy Prime Minister Heng Swee Keat Thursday in Beijing

Commending the history of exchanges and the development of bilateral relations, Wang encouraged the two sides to inherit the vision and wisdom of the old-generation leaders of the two countries to develop bilateral ties in the new era, build high-quality Belt and Road and promote the upgrade of China-ASEAN cooperation.

Wang said celebrations of the 70th anniversary of the founding of the People's Republic of China have lifted Chinese people's confidence in the path, theories, system and culture of socialism with Chinese characteristics and encouraged patriotism.

China's choice of path is closely linked with the history of struggling to pursue Chinese national rejuvenation over the past more than 100 years and the gene of the Chinese civilization that has been going on for over 5,000 years, said Wang.

"China will remain calm to overcome challenges from at home and abroad, and join hands with other countries to tackle challenges humans are faced with." Heng extended congratulations on the 70th founding anniversary of the People's Republic of China and expressed admiration of China's great development achievements.

He said Singapore is ready to work with China to deepen practical cooperation in the joint construction of the Belt and Road and the new land-sea corridor and push bilateral relations for continuous development.

Chinese Vice Premier Liu He also met with Heng on Thursday.